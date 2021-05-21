AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.080-1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AMETEK also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.480-4.560 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.29.

Shares of AME stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.63. The company had a trading volume of 937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,871. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.59. AMETEK has a one year low of $84.27 and a one year high of $139.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,954,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,825,035. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

