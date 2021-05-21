AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6,499.80

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6,499.80 ($84.92) and last traded at GBX 8,119 ($106.08), with a volume of 1077495 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,131 ($106.23).

Several research analysts have commented on AZN shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,886.25 ($116.10).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,519.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7,554.77. The firm has a market cap of £106.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

