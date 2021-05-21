The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$95.00 at Scotiabank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.14.

Shares of NYSE TD traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.11. The company had a trading volume of 25,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,395. The company has a market capitalization of $132.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $73.74.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.6314 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

