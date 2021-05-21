Brighton Jones LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Brighton Jones LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

VV stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.31. 3,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,299. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.18 and a 200-day moving average of $180.68. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $135.58 and a 52-week high of $197.04.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

