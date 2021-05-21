The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.22 EPS

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $3.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLCE stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.30. 7,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,149. The Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $103.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.69.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of The Children’s Place in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

