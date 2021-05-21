CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in CF Industries by 1,230.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 29,927 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in CF Industries by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after buying an additional 66,659 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 274.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 28,687 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in CF Industries by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 144,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 19,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CF opened at $52.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,724,717.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,432.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $309,514.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,614.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,125 shares of company stock worth $6,966,459 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

