Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,977 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,445,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,990,000 after acquiring an additional 869,508 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,592,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,070,000 after purchasing an additional 59,943 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,131,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,591,000 after purchasing an additional 121,097 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,397,000 after purchasing an additional 473,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,186,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

PDM opened at $18.30 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.75.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 69.29% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.93%.

PDM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.