Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Trimmed by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dohj LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,751 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,950,000. Keystone Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO opened at $229.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.32 and a 200-day moving average of $214.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $153.06 and a 1-year high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.