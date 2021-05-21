Round Table Services LLC Acquires 1,251 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Round Table Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.30 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.45.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

