17,321 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Acquired by Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 2.0% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital One Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $148.27 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $104.38 and a 52 week high of $152.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.19.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

