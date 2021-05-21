VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) is Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s Largest Position

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. VSE comprises approximately 6.8% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in VSE were worth $9,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 72.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.94 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.07. VSE Co. has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $48.03.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $164.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. VSE had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 10.35%. On average, analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VSEC. B. Riley began coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

