Bank of Nova Scotia Buys Shares of 1,070,243 FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,070,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,437,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.81% of FLIR Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 51,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 162.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 620,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,020,000 after purchasing an additional 384,222 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 56.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,907 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 47,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 15.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of FLIR opened at $57.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.39 and a 1-year high of $60.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $467.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.38 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $2,737,962.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,327.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $555,288.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 363,124 shares of company stock worth $21,199,715. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

