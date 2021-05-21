Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 64.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

