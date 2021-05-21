Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $229,000 Investment in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAM opened at $1,047.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.85 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $498.29 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,196.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1,057.44.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.48, for a total value of $2,791,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,310 shares of company stock worth $16,988,764. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAM. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 price target on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,238.36.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

