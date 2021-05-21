Girard Partners LTD. Sells 3,952 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 83.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 153.6% in the first quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 261,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,789,000 after acquiring an additional 158,450 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 485.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter.

VDE opened at $72.48 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $76.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.95.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

