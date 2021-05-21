Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $219.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.97. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $152.57 and a 1-year high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.