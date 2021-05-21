Girard Partners LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 115.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 859,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,398,000 after buying an additional 101,427 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $62.75 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $56.76 and a one year high of $62.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.