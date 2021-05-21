Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Aflac by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 72,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 27,691 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Aflac by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,333,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,610,000 after buying an additional 242,084 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Aflac by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 132,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after buying an additional 67,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.92.

NYSE AFL opened at $55.65 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.88.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 29.73%.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,588 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,958 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

