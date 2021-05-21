Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 173 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $305.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $163.86 and a 1 year high of $324.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.14.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $4,307,918.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,273,540.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,736. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

