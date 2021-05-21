Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys Shares of 763 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 763 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in eBay by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 31,115,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,563,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,061,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,743 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of eBay by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $937,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,445 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,141,163 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $459,344,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of eBay by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,879,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $395,934,000 after acquiring an additional 470,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EBAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

EBAY opened at $59.47 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $65.11. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.24.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

