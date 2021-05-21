First National Trust Co Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First National Trust Co decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,721 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.05.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $221.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $161.41 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

