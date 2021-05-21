Webster Bank N. A. Sells 1,637 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 1.0% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 77,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.72. The stock had a trading volume of 27,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,662,517. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.91 and its 200 day moving average is $115.18. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.