Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) to post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.10). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alignment Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Alignment Healthcare stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.35. 4,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,113. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.01. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $28.59.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $655,006.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,930.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $855,687.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,132,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,063,206.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $474,000.

Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

