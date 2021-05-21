TrueFi (TRU) Price Tops $0.32 on Exchanges

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 21st. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $44.75 million and $14.73 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueFi has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000830 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00072004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00016917 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.57 or 0.01055136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00099945 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,633.44 or 0.09476081 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

