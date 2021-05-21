CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives $5.31 Average Target Price from Analysts

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.31.

Several analysts recently commented on CX shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CX traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 122,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,424,212. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that CEMEX will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 338.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 712,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 549,858 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,584,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in CEMEX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,508,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,308,000 after buying an additional 40,928 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.