Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives $94.61 Average Target Price from Analysts

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.61.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALRM. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $622,653.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,063,087.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $113,489.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,027.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,850 shares of company stock valued at $8,679,809. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 120,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 746.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,115,000 after purchasing an additional 179,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALRM traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.17. 461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,098. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $44.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.68.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

