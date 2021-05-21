DODO Hits Market Capitalization of $153.27 Million (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last week, DODO has traded down 55.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DODO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00003616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DODO has a market capitalization of $153.27 million and $33.44 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DODO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00072004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00016917 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.57 or 0.01055136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00099945 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,633.44 or 0.09476081 BTC.

DODO Profile

DODO (CRYPTO:DODO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . The official website for DODO is dodoex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DODO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DODO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.