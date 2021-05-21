Frax Share Trading 42% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Frax Share has a total market cap of $38.15 million and $3.42 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Frax Share has traded 42% lower against the US dollar. One Frax Share coin can now be bought for about $2.90 or 0.00007552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00067281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $155.91 or 0.00406610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.83 or 0.00200369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004104 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $361.17 or 0.00941935 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00029878 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,929,851 coins and its circulating supply is 13,174,903 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

