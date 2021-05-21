Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $625 million-$640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.52 million.

TNDM opened at $84.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -104.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.02 and a 200-day moving average of $92.99. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $75.26 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.62.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,314 shares of company stock worth $18,579,782 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

