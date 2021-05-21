Morgan Stanley Cuts Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Price Target to $20.00

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ FUSN opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $19.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $11.33.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 36,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 124,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 71,767 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

