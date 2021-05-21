Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Issues Earnings Results

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $39.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $67.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.