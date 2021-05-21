Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of The Provident Bank. Its products and services consists of demand deposits, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial checking, NOW, money market accounts, commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction and land development loans, one-to four-family residential loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, consumer loans, debit cards and overdraft options. The company operates primarily in Amesbury and Newburyport, Massachusetts and Portsmouth, Exeter and Seabrook, New Hampshire. Provident Bancorp, Inc. is based in Amesbury, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:PVBC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.79. 109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,124. Provident Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The company has a market cap of $307.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.86.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. As a group, research analysts forecast that Provident Bancorp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Provident Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Provident Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Provident Bancorp by 622.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Provident Bancorp by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Provident Bancorp by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

