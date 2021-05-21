Lufax (NYSE:LU) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LU. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $22.04 price target for the company. Rowe assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.04 price objective for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lufax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.33.

NYSE:LU remained flat at $$12.11 on Thursday. 18,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,463,406. Lufax has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.00.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Lufax will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LU. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Lufax by 293.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

