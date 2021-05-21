Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Bank of America

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STX. Barclays upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.75.

Shares of STX stock traded down $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $95.08. 29,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,818,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $106.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.11 and a 200 day moving average of $70.71.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $5,396,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $331,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 288,804 shares of company stock worth $25,020,650. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 114.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,077,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 262.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,573 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,607,000 after acquiring an additional 940,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 274.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,827,000 after acquiring an additional 837,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

