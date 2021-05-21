Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Shares Gap Down to $20.23

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.23, but opened at $18.61. Sutro Biopharma shares last traded at $18.32, with a volume of 1,737 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $862.31 million, a PE ratio of -204.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 462.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.