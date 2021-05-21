Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Shares Gap Down to $20.23

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.23, but opened at $18.61. Sutro Biopharma shares last traded at $18.32, with a volume of 1,737 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on STRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.
The firm has a market capitalization of $862.31 million, a PE ratio of -204.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 462.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)
Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.
Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.