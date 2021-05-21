Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HIMS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.33.

HIMS traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $12.01. 7,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,190. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.74 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at $76,000.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

