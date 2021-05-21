Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Gap Down to $11.17

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.17, but opened at $10.62. Himax Technologies shares last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 14,117 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HIMX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nomura upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Himax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.79 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.30 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Himax Technologies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,189,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,966 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,480,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,514,000 after acquiring an additional 225,428 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,402,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,800,000 after acquiring an additional 605,514 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,310,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,543,000 after acquiring an additional 451,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,483,000. Institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

