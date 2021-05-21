Daiwa Capital Markets Upgrades HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) to “Buy”

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. 86 Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of HUYA from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUYA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of HUYA from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.14.

HUYA stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,992. HUYA has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. HUYA had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. HUYA’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HUYA will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of HUYA by 387.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of HUYA by 254.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 36.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

