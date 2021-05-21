easyJet’s (EJTTF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EJTTF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered easyJet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:EJTTF remained flat at $$13.85 during midday trading on Thursday. easyJet has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $14.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.94.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

