Marco Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth $40,590,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,883,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $380,454,000 after acquiring an additional 199,579 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 390,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,538,000 after purchasing an additional 95,874 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,895,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 220.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 99,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,076,000 after purchasing an additional 68,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CBRL shares. CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.27.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $161.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $96.16 and a one year high of $178.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

