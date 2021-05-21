Girard Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,824 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.0% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 17,057 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 165,765 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $828,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.22.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $226.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.54. The firm has a market cap of $441.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.