qPULA Trading Management LP Takes $219,000 Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,737,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,449 shares of company stock worth $2,326,439. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW opened at $96.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.58 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.43.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

