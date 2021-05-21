The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 26,930 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,837,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DSGX. Barclays upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 111.34 and a beta of 1.19.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

