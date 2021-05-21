qPULA Trading Management LP Invests $190,000 in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. qPULA Trading Management LP owned about 0.10% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 48,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 378.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 19,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter.

FCG opened at $14.21 on Friday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $14.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average is $11.04.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

