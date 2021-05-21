Marco Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Marco Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fox Factory by 2,013.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,390,000 after buying an additional 499,175 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $24,546,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,950,000 after purchasing an additional 191,349 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,216,000 after purchasing an additional 168,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,386,000 after purchasing an additional 135,615 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory stock opened at $154.17 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $62.75 and a 52 week high of $166.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.70, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Truist lifted their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.17.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.