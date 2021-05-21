MD Financial Management Inc. Takes $1.18 Million Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,640 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 4,574.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $95.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $57.09 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.20 and a 200-day moving average of $87.46. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

LEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

