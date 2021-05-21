MD Financial Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBIX opened at $94.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 101.47 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $136.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.56.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.63.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

