MD Financial Management Inc. Invests $1.70 Million in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 22,876.5% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 84.98%.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.
MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.
