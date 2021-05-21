MD Financial Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $56.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.42 and a 200 day moving average of $55.46. The stock has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $43.24 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PHG. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.