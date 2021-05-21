MD Financial Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $56.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.42 and a 200 day moving average of $55.46. The stock has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $43.24 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Several brokerages have commented on PHG. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.