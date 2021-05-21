MD Financial Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2,954.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 59.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $774,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,117,000.

Shares of UL stock opened at $60.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.94. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $63.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.5159 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

